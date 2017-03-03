Refugees find a recipe for growth

In January 2010, a gang of white youths fired air rifles at a group of African migrants, injuring two of them. It set off riots that led authorities to evacuate more than 1,000 migrants from the town, including Diara and his future business partners, who had been living in abandoned factories with no running water or electricity.

Homeless in Rome The group ended up homeless in Rome, where they decided to have a go at producing organic yoghurt. In Mali, making yoghurt simply required putting milk in a barrel and waiting, Diara said, adding that this seemed very appealing after two years of back-breaking farm labour. The young entrepreneurs adapted the Malian method to the colder climate, warming up the milk to trigger fermentation, and started selling jars at farmers’ markets. Initially they struggled to overcome Italian customers’ diffidence. “It’s not easy to do business in Italy if you come from Africa and have a dark skin,” said 31-year-old Barikama partner Cheikh Diop who comes from Senegal. “Many didn’t trust us, believing we had poor hygienic standards.” But the product gradually grew in popularity thanks to its distinctive taste and its makers’ friendly attitude, Diop said. “Now we have elderly clients who say the taste of our yoghurt reminds them of their youth,” he said. Operating from a farm overlooking a lake outside Rome, Barikama now sells about 200 litres a week. The business not only provides a living for its partners, it has also helped break down social barriers. “By touring local markets I’ve learnt the language and met many nice Italians,” said 26-year-old Malian Sidiki Kone. “Before, I thought there were no good people in this country,” he added. —Reuters More from Italy Sex abuse victim blames Vatican after quitting

