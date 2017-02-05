Art springs from ruins of Rome’s industrial past

But those plans and most of the books went up in smoke when the building was ravaged by a fire that broke out after hundreds of squatters were forcibly evicted from the site in 2014.

In an area the squatters used as a latrine, the artist has painted a crouching boy with his head emerging into the light, a work entitled Lux in Tenebris (Light in Darkness) in homage to how it came to be. “To clear the space we literally had to shovel out piles of [faeces] — it is not what you usually associate with curating a contemporary art exhibition,” said Antonelli. Another wall sports paintings of refugees crammed onto boats bound for Italy’s southern shores. The colourful images create a similar impression to a run of stained glass windows in a church.



Roma Lena cleans outside her makeshift house at the ex Mira Lanza factory, in Rome.

In the adjacent, roofless hall, the surviving, often lopsided, pillars have been painted in the colours of the rainbow to create an installation inspired by the destruction of treasured Roman monuments in Palmyra, Syria, by Daesh. Since the roof’s collapse, the colourful pillars have themselves become damaged history. A pile of painted bricks provides the support for another painted little boy: Brickseat it’s called, in a nod to the Brexit vote that had just taken place when Seth was creating the collection. The Paris-born artist, whose real name is Julien Malland, has created large-scale murals and colourful street art all over the world. In the aftermath of the 2014 fire, Antonelli’s organisation put together a proposal to clean up the site, make it safe and put on a pilot exhibition to demonstrate its potential. With a budget of €50,000 (Dh198,081), plus the cost of employing an architect for 50 days, that vision won the backing of former mayor Ignazio Marino. But he was forced to resign on the very day the accord was due to be signed and it was back to square one. Fifteen months later, the collective is hoping to persuade his replacement, Virginia Raggi, to sign up. But with her administration beset by more pressing issues, a resolution of the fate of the Mira Lanza does not look imminent. More from Italy Italy avalanche toll at 15

