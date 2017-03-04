Irish nationalists surge in Northern Ireland election

DUBLIN: Sinn Fein, the Irish nationalist party, has fallen just short of becoming the largest party in elections for the Northern Ireland Assembly.
In results declared early Friday, the Democratic Unionist Party led with 28 seats, just one more than Sinn Fein's total.
At stake in the outcome from Thursday's snap election is the revival or demise of power-sharing between Irish Catholics and British Protestants, the central objective of the U.S.-brokered Good Friday peace accord nearly two decades ago.