Hungary plan to detain refugees in border camps alarms UN

This will remain on the agenda until everyone admits that migration is a Trojan horse for terrorism.” “That is the reality, which cannot be pasted over by any rose-coloured human rights dream talk.” UNHCR’s Pouilly said the number of asylum applications in Hungary had fallen sharply from 177,000 in 2015 to 29,000 last year, with just 912 in the first two months of 2017.

All asylum seekers, including those already in the country, would be kept in a transit zone where the detention centres are located, she said. “In practice, it means that every asylum seeker, including children, will be detained in shipping containers surrounded by high razor wire fence at the border for extended periods of time,” Pouilly said in a statement. “This new law violates Hungary’s obligations under international and EU laws, and will have a terrible physical and psychological impact on women, children and men who have already greatly suffered.”









