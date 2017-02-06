Hungary court orders retrial in toxic red sludge case

That prompted the Gyor court to order a retrial, which could be carried out by the Veszprem court, she said. “The new procedure will have to be conducted in an expedited manner … and the evidence procedure has to be repeated,” the judge said.

MAL Corp, the aluminium smelting company that owned the faulty alumina reservoir, was subsequently taken over by the government, which declared it responsible for the incident and began to close it down. In a first instance ruling, a court in the western town of Veszprem said that executives and top employees of MAL had not been criminally negligent, nor had they committed other crimes they were charged with during the 40-month legal procedure. The prosecutors had asked for that ruling to be annulled, saying the Veszprem court ruling had drawn false conclusions in the case.









