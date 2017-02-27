Gunning for success

The name also encapsulates some of the contradictions of the Russia economy: while it is a comparative leader in state investment for research and development, such as in space exploration, it often fails to turn cutting-edge science into commercial innovation. Wage levels are lower than in most of Europe, but Russian companies still struggle against Asian rivals who can make products faster and cheaper.

“Our engineering sector, although developing actively, has not yet caught up with foreign countries to bridge the gap of the last two decades,” said Moscow-based expert Vasily Abashkin of the Higher School of Economics. “Plus the Asian countries are getting ahead, including in terms of providing engineering services (faster), which makes our engineering sector less competitive.” Few small and medium-sized Russian companies have the know-how to use government schemes meant to help exporters, Abashkin adds. Though Russia excels at software development, attempts to move into hardware like electric cars or phones have yet to make a splash. By contrast, China, which during the Cold War was similarly reliant on state-owned heavy industry, has developed successful companies like technology and retail and boasts some big consumer brands like handset company Huawei. Consumer start-ups in Russia can struggle in particular with the burden of regulation, predatory officials demanding bribes, and the dominant position of state-owned firms who don’t welcome rivals. Brown and Bazdyrev say they never had to pay bribes, but they’ve been treated with suspicion in a country where foreign investment in consumer goods is rare. They say export permits are tricky to get and authorities avoid paying tax rebates. The pair originally tried to partner with a local state-controlled microphone firm, but that deal was scuttled when the entire management was fired at short notice. Bazdyrev says local officials in Tula even froze the company bank account, suspecting the firm might be a front for fraudsters. The decision was only reversed when a tax inspector visited the factory in person. Government reforms, meanwhile, have not helped much. In recent years, entrepreneurs have received tax breaks, but have also been hit with higher social security contributions. The government has talked up developing domestic industry during sanctions, but effects are largely limited to agriculture. The US and European Union sanctions against Russia, imposed since 2014, are another obstacle. Payments from abroad can be difficult to get and US authorities sometimes put them on hold. “We’ve got to explain that it’s not in support of terrorism or anything,” Bazdyrev said. He and Brown did consider moving the factory to neighbouring Latvia or Estonia if the sanctions or regulations get too difficult to deal with. But for now, they say, Russia’s low costs make it easier to stay put. At a tense time in world politics, Brown is pitching their microphones as a sign of cooperation, highlighting how they’re made using machines from a Kalashnikov plant. “I like to think about our company as swords into ploughshares,” he says. “We use lathes that were made by Kalashnikov to create something that’s the complete opposite of war — it’s for creating music and spreading goodwill.”









