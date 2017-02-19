Germany’s SPD moves ahead of Merkel’s party in poll

“It was completely unexpected the way Schulz has won back over so many former SPD voters who had turned their back on the party,” said Jaeger. “He speaks their language and sounds like one of them. There’s a lot of enthusiasm all of a sudden.” The Emnid poll in Bild am Sonntag also showed the SPD would be able to form a left-of-centre coalition with the hard-left Linke party and the pro-environment Greens party.