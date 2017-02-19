Germany aims to deport record number of rejected asylum seekers in 2017

“We sent home 80,000 last year whose asylum applications were rejected — that’s a record,” Altmaier said. “And the number will rise again further. There were some 700,000 asylum applications in 2016 and nearly 300,000 were rejected. We’ll be sending these people home quickly because if we don’t it’ll damage our credibility as a state based on the rule of law.” Merkel has long argued the country needs to keep its doors open to those fleeing persecution while her Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), wants an upper limit of 200,000 refugees per year.