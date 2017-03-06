From recycling royalty to smart buildings, Stockholm mayor takes on climate change

“Big companies say it would be easier for us if we had the same policies overall [across Sweden]. I just tell them I can make sure our higher standards will become the policy for all Sweden — and then they are quiet,” Wanngård said.

“So far citizens are really on our side,” she said — even if some drivers do gripe about city streets being closed in summer. “All our citizens are really aware we need to push the boundaries to fulfil our goals,” she said. When it comes to setting ambitious policy, “you need to take the bold decisions and accept the debate and then later on it will kind of cool down”, she said. Royal allies The mayor, who became interested in climate policy after reading statements by former US Vice-President Al Gore and economist Jeffrey Sachs, among others, began pushing for climate action in Stockholm as a city councillor. Now, “I can do even more”, she said. She has had help from some unusual allies, including Sweden’s royal family. At the Nobel Prize giving ceremony in Stockholm last December, both Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria pointedly wore dresses made of recycled material. “When it comes to people like that, who have the possibility to buy really, really expensive dresses and they go for recycled fabric, that starts a trend and everyone wants to do the same,” Wanngård said. President Trump’s promises to shift away from action on climate change in the United States are hugely worrying because “when the US president says this is not important, it makes a statement”, she said. But around the world, cities — including many in the United States — are taking “bold decisions every day” to combat climate change, she said. “And when you have done that once, it’s easier the second time and the third and the fourth.” Next on Wanngård’s agenda is travel. She wants to encourage Stockholmers to cut their emissions while on holiday — and ask visitors to Stockholm to do their part too, she said. She is encouraged that Sweden’s national government now has set a deadline to eliminate fossil fuels by 2045, noting that Stockholm “doesn’t hold any copyright” on good ideas. “This is about our planet,” she said. “If we do nothing, or continue as we did yesterday, it will be really tricky for our grandchildren to survive. That’s what this is all about.”









