Shock as far left Hamon could win French vote

Valls, who was slapped by a protester during campaigning, appears to have paid the price for his association with the unpopular Hollande and has struggled at times in a campaign he had been expected to dominate.

Following his elimination, Montebourg threw his weight behind his former cabinet colleague Hamon, both of whom represent the Socialists’ left flank. “We left the government together, we fought together. Next Sunday I’ll be voting Hamon,” Montebourg said. “I voted for Benoit Hamon because to me he is the one best placed to revive the Socialist party,” said voter Jean-Claude, who cast his ballot in Millau, southwestern France. Dominique, a man in his 40s who voted in eastern Paris, said he had backed Valls. “My main concern is that the left reaches the second round (of the presidential election). Valls is the most credible option against Macron,” he said. Valls set out to modernise the Socialist party but has struggled to unite his camp, with his rivals accusing him of betraying leftist ideals by forcing through labour market reforms. Turnout in the Socialist primary was around half of that for the centre-right Republicans primary in November. Between 1.7 million and 1.9 million voted, according to an estimate by the Elabe polling group, compared with four million who took part in the first round of the rightwing primary. Tactical moves? Some Socialist heavyweights have hinted they could abandon their party’s nominee and back Macron instead if he looks to have a better chance of reaching the second round of the presidential election against Le Pen. Macron himself has ruled out a pact with the Socialists, vowing that his En Marche (On the Move) movement will field hundreds of candidates in June parliamentary elections. Communist-backed firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who like Macron is polling in double digits in his campaign as an independent, also threatens to split the leftwing vote. The influence of Le Pen, who leads the anti-immigration National Front (FN), has overshadowed the presidential campaign so far. She told a meeting of rightwing populist parties in Germany on Saturday that Europe was about to “wake up” following the victory of Donald Trump in the US election and the British vote to leave the European Union. More from France Socialist rebel and ex-PM Valls head for runoff

