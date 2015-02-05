Left winger, ex-PM duel for French Socialist nomination

“How can we not consider that there are forces at work to silence me and to weaken my candidacy, or even try to prevent me from appearing?” Fillon told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday.

He called it a “plot” and vowed to fight “with all my strength and to the end.” On Sunday, he will address a Paris rally to try to shore up support, after an Odoxa poll Friday which showed his approval ratings falling four points to 38 per cent. The Socialist primary has confirmed a chasm within the ruling party, between a pragmatic, centre-left camp led by Valls and a staunchly leftist faction around Hamon. Hamon won a first round of voting last week that whittled the candidates down from seven to two, taking 36 per cent to Valls’s 31.5 per cent. Around 7,500 polling stations opened at 0800 GMT, with voters able to cast their ballots until around 1800 GMT after paying one euro to participate. One of the biggest potential winners of the primary could be former economy minister Macron. The 39-year-old former investment banker, who quit the Socialist government last year to run for president as an independent, has been drawing large crowds at his rallies and is creeping up on Fillon and Le Pen in polls. He is tipped for further gains if, as expected, Hamon beats Valls, with Socialist moderates turned off by Hamon’s programme expected to decamp to Macron. Valls has said he will not support Hamon’s programme if the latter wins. If the tough-talking ex-premier emerges victorious, there could also be a flight from the Socialist camp. Some left wingers have said they would shift their support to far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who is running fourth in election polls. Hamon’s ideas include a proposal to introduce a universal basic income to offset dwindling work opportunities in an age of automation. Valls argued that the plan for a state handout for everyone, irrespective of income, that would eventually reach €750 a month would “ruin” France. He also said Friday that Fillon’s woes showed the election “was not over”. Le Pen told TF1 television Saturday that Fillon, who has pledged to quit the race if charged over his wife’s payments, faced a “trust problem”. “The French are rightfully asking themselves: who is the real Fillon? Is this not a man who likes money and who manoeuvred to enrich himself?” she said. More from France 250,000 homes without power in France

