French socialists fear being left behind

After the “champagne left” and the “caviar left”, Hamon is the “realistic left”, said Rabeh. “What is ‘utopian’ is people believing that ideas that have been shown not to work will somehow start to work. Benoît Hamon doesn’t have a miracle solution. He’s saying it’s not simple, but what the left and right have been doing hasn’t worked so let’s try something different, very different. What we are proposing is radical change. And I’m convinced that if this kind of left takes [control] of the PS we can halve the FN’s score.”

Laurent Bouvet, a professor at Versailles University, said that, although the new left surge was different, it was unlikely to be enough to lure the working class away from Le Pen. “We are not seeing any significant working-class vote for the left, not even for Melenchon, who is the furthest left. This category of voters will either abstain or will vote mostly for Marine Le Pen. There is no popular vote for the Socialist party.” Bouvet described Hamon’s programme as an almost but not quite utopian, post-work, 19th-century idea of socialism. “That said,” he added, “it’s possible Hamon will have a good score. He may even head the first-round vote because his voters will mobilise. It will come down to participation. If we have two million-plus, Manuel Valls has a chance. If we have less than 1.5 million, Hamon could win.” In Trappes, shopkeeper Karim Chrifi, 50, who has lived all his life in the town, said Hamon was popular because he was seen as “one of us”. “He isn’t like other politicians. He drives here in his small car, parks, has a coffee and talks to us. He touches on the real issues that concern us: poverty, work, wages, crime… If it weren’t for Benoit Hamon and Arnaud Montebourg, who else would we vote for? Marine Le Pen.” Whatever the outcome of the vote, and the attempts by Hamon, Montebourg and Melenchon to drag French socialism out of the centre ground, most believe the Socialist party candidate will be defeated in the spring presidential election. The current money is on a second-round run-off between Le Pen and the right-wing Les Republicains candidate Francois Fillon. “The situation is very comparable to that in the UK,” Cautres said. “The Labour party could have chosen a mainstream, some would say more realistic, candidate and instead it chose Corbyn. It could be that the PS will do the same. The left wing of the left could win the primaries, but it won’t win the presidential. That seems impossible.” At his last rally last week, Hamon, a small figure in suit and tie, was greeted like a rock star by almost 4,000 mostly young people. They were chanting: “Benoit president.” More from France French candidate Fillon meets Merkel in Berlin

