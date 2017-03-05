France’s Fillon apologises to supporters, says is innocent

“He needed someone to do a lot of different tasks, and if it wasn’t for me, he would have paid someone to do it, so we decided it would be me,” Penelope told the paper.

Francois Fillon has claimed the accusations are politically motivated, even suggesting he believes the ruling Socialist government is behind the investigation. Pressure grew on Fillon after police had raided his country manor house near Le Mans on Friday. His Paris apartment was searched on Thursday. Fillon was a surprise winner of the conservative nominating contest in November, campaigning as a “Mr Clean” unsullied by his opponents’ legal difficulties and pledging to slash 500,000 civil servants’ jobs. But the claims about his expenses have led to barbs that his moral authority has been undermined. Fillon is to meet investigating magistrates on March 15 and be charged. His wife is also to face charges. His foreign affairs point man and spokesman have quit his campaign and the leader of the small centrist UDI party said it was withdrawing its backing. Juppe, who is more centrist than Fillon, was given a suspended jail sentence in 2004 over a party funding scandal. He lost the primary to Fillon, but a poll Friday showed he would vault into the lead if he stood. The financial accusations have added to an already unpredictable race. Le Pen, 48, campaigning on an anti-immigration and anti-EU platform, has sought to capitalise on the anti-establishment sentiment that propelled US President Donald Trump to power and led to Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. Polls currently show however that National Front leader Le Pen will be beaten in the second round by either the fast-rising Macron or the conservative candidate. More from France Fillon backers seek unity

