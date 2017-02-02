Fillon bid for French presidency in turmoil as MPs break rank

Fillon has said the work was genuine and will not stand down unless put under formal investigation. He held an emergency meeting with party grandees on Wednesday in which he urged them to stick by him for another two weeks — the time he estimated an official preliminary investigation would take to run its course.

But some in his camp appeared unwilling to allow him that much time, after one poll showed the hitherto favourite in the election would be eliminated in the first round. Another survey published early on Thursday showed that 69 per cent of people wanted Fillon to drop his bid. “We need to change tactics, strategy,” lawmaker Georges Fenech told RTL radio on Thursday, saying this needed to happen “without delay, today.” SINKING SHIP Fenech was the first lawmaker to break ranks this week, calling the result of the primary in which Fillon emerged victorious in November “null and void”. “We’re like the orchestra on the Titanic as it sinks,” the conservative legislator said. Another legislator, Philippe Gosselin, called on former prime minister Alain Juppe, whom Fillon beat in a runoff for the party nomination, to think of stepping in as an alternative. Others in The Republicans party disagreed. “These declarations shock me,” Sarkozy-supporter Eric Ciotti told France Info radio on Thursday. “We need to keep our cool. Statements like these only serve to weaken us.” In the right-leaning newspaper Le Figaro, party stalwarts such as former candidates Bruno Le Maire and Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet offered Fillon “their total support”. New allegations this week took the total amount involved in the scandal to more than one million euros ($1.08 million), and beyond his wife to two of his children. In private, MPs said the accusations have had a devastating effect on their constituents. “People are stunned, sickened, terribly disheartened,” one MP told Reuters. “The risk is that he takes us all down with him.” The scandal has heightened investor concerns that National Front leader Le Pen could win and take France out of the euro and the European Union. Opinion polls routinely show Le Pen making it through to a second round, but being soundly defeated in the runoff vote by any candidate — be it Fillon or the centrist Emmanuel Macron. The uncertainty has impacted financial market measures of French state borrowing costs, with the spread over German bond yields having risen to an almost two-year high. — Agencies More from France Louvre reopens 24 hours after machete attack

