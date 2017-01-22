Europe’s far-right cheerleaders

The Alternative for Germany party, started three years ago as a protest movement against the euro currency, won up to 25 per cent of the vote in German state elections in March, challenging Germany’s consensus-driven politics. In September, the party took second place in the Legislature in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the home state of Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party attracts voters who are “anti-establishment, anti-liberalisation, anti-European, anti-everything that has come to be regarded as the norm,” said Sylke Tempel of the German Council on Foreign Relations. Frauke Petry, 40, the party’s leader, has said border guards might need to turn guns on anyone crossing a frontier illegally. The party’s policy platform says “Islam does not belong in Germany” and calls for a ban on the construction of mosques.

France National Front The National Front is a nationalist party that uses populist rhetoric to promote its anti-immigration and anti-European Union positions. The party favours protectionist economic policies and would clamp down on government benefits for immigrants, including health care, and drastically reduce the number of immigrants allowed into France. The party was established in 1972; its founders and sympathisers included former Nazi collaborators and members of the wartime collaborationist Vichy regime. The National Front is now led by Marine Le Pen, who took over from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in 2011. She has tried to soften the party’s image. He had used overtly anti-Semitic and racist language and faced repeated prosecution on accusations of Holocaust denial and inciting racial hatred. The Netherlands Party for Freedom The anti-European Union, anti-Islam Party for Freedom has called for closing all Islamic schools and recording the ethnicity of all Dutch citizens. In early November, the party was leading in polls ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections. The Party for Freedom is led by Geert Wilders, one of Europe’s most prominent far-right politicians, who is currently on trial for hate speech for comments he made about Moroccans in 2014. In 2008, as a member of the Dutch parliament, he released a short film that depicted Islam as inherently violent. In 2011, he was acquitted on charges of inciting hatred and discrimination against Muslims. The party holds 15 seats in the lower house, down from the 24 it won in elections in 2010. Greece Golden Dawn Founded in 1980, the neo-fascist party Golden Dawn came to international attention in 2012 when it entered the Greek parliament for the first time, winning 18 seats and becoming the country’s third-largest party. The election results came amid the country’s debilitating debt crisis and resulting austerity measures. The party, which the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner described in 2013 as “neo-Nazi and violent,” holds extreme anti-immigrant views, favours a defence agreement with Russia and said the euro “turned out to be our destruction.” Hungary Jobbik Jobbik, an anti-immigration, populist and economic protectionist party, won 20 per cent of the vote in parliamentary elections in 2014, making it Hungary’s third-largest party. Its policy platform includes holding a referendum on membership in the European Union and a call to “stop hushing up such taboo issues” as “the Zionist Israel’s efforts to dominate Hungary and the world.” Sweden Sweden Democrats The Sweden Democrats party, which has disavowed its roots in the white supremacist movement, won about 13 per cent of the vote in elections in September 2014, which gave it 49 of the 349 seats in parliament. Because none of the mainstream parties would form a coalition with the Sweden Democrats, the country is governed by a shaky minority coalition of Social Democrats and the Green Party. The Sweden Democrats’ platform calls for heavily restricting immigration, opposes allowing Turkey to join the European Union and seeks a referendum on European Union membership. Austria Freedom Party Norbert Hofer of the nationalist and anti-immigration Freedom Party emerged as the clear front-runner in the first round of the presidential election in Austria in late April, winning 35 per cent of the vote. He lost in the first runoff against Alexander Van der Bellen, an economics professor and former Green Party leader. Van der Bellen won 50.3 per cent of the vote, Hofer 49.7 per cent, a difference of just more than 30,000 votes. In June, the party challenged the results of the presidential runoff election, citing “numerous irregularities and failures” in the counting of votes. In July, Austria’s highest court ordered a repeat of the runoff election on December 4. This time, Van der Bellen won a decisive victory — by 6.6 percentage points. Slovakia People’s Party-Our Slovakia The anti-Roma People’s Party-Our Slovakia won 8 per cent of the vote in March elections, securing 14 seats in the country’s 150-member parliament. The party’s leader, Marian Kotleba, has said, “Even one immigrant is one too many,” and has called Nato a “criminal organisation.” Kotleba is virulently anti-American; a banner on the administrative building in the Banska Bystrica region, where he is governor, reads “Yankees Go Home.” More from France French candidate Fillon meets Merkel in Berlin

