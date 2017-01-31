Foreign state seen behind hack into Czech Foreign Ministry email

“They also told me that the way the attack was done very much resembles the character of attacks against the system of the Democratic Party in the United States.” The Czech Republic is a member of the US-led Nato military alliance and of the European Union.

Zaoralek said the ministry had known since the beginning of January that hackers had breached its email, and added it was necessary to check whether other key government institutions have also been attacked, something he said was possible. Obama administration officials said Russia engaged in cyber attacks during the US presidential election campaign meant to tar the reputation of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and help Republican Donald Trump to victory. Russia denied this. Trump later acknowledged that Russia likely hacked the Democratic National Committee and the emails of top Democrats during the presidential election. Russian officials have denied all accusations of manipulation and interference intended to sway the US election outcome or weaken the European Union. In December, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency reported a striking increase in Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilising German society, and targeted cyber attacks against political parties. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she could not rule out Russia interfering in Germany’s 2017 election through internet attacks and misinformation campaigns.









