Expect more fake news from Russia, top Nato general says

“Russia is not pleased by the deployment of Nato troops closer to its border so it will likely use legal means, such as propaganda and they will try to influence public opinion against the deployments,” Pavel said.

“It will get stronger ... but we will be transparent, consistent.” Russia has not responded to Nato’s assertion that it was behind the email to the Lithuanian parliament, as evidence for which Pavel cited Nato intelligence work that monitors suspicious activity and disinformation. European intelligence agencies have said Moscow is also seeking to destabilise governments and influence elections with cyber attacks and fake news. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she would like to discuss the issue with Russia, but it was questionable whether the problem could be successfully addressed before European elections this year. Last week Russia denied meddling in campaigning for April and May’s presidential election in France. Worried since Russia’s 2014 seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea that Moscow could invade Poland or the Baltic states, Nato is bolstering its eastern flank with troops, war games and warehoused US equipment ready for a rapid response force of up to 40,000 personnel. The first German troops have arrived in Lithuania, where Berlin is leading a battalion of some 1,000 troops. From around April, Britain will head the deterrent force in Estonia, while Canada is deploying in Latvia and US troops are arriving in Poland and across the Baltics. Russia says the alliance build-up threatens the stability of central Europe. It has some 330,000 troops amassed in its Western military district around Moscow, Nato believes. Pavel said the Western military alliance Nato has ways, known in military parlance as strategic communication, to counter Russian disinformation and he did not expect Moscow to be able to generate popular protests against the deployments. “The population in these countries are rightly afraid of a continuation of these events, a potential spillover into their countries. They have been asking for years for some kind of visible reassurance,” Pavel said, referring to Crimea. Nato will also reassure Moscow directly that the eastern deterrent is a measured response to Crimea and what Nato says is Russia’s direct support for rebels in eastern Ukraine. Pavel said contact between Nato’s top commanders and their Russian counterparts could restart in the next few weeks with a telephone call with the chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Pavel said that could follow with a face-to-face meeting. US General Joseph Dunford, the top US military officer, met Gerasimov in Azerbaijan this week. US Vice President Mike Pence sought on Saturday to assure Europe that Washington would back Nato, but told allies they must pay their fair share to support the alliance.