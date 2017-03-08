EU tries to contain East-West schism as Brexit bites

“The key message of Rome must be the unity of the 27,” said a senior EU official involved in looking for compromises to ease the friction. “The political context of Brexit should not be a multispeed Europe. That would be completely out of tune.” Neither side is pushing for a split and all insist they must pull together against challenges from Russia and uncertainty about US support under President Donald Trump. For that reason, officials say, the words to come out of the Brussels and Rome summits will stress unity and soft-pedal the differences.

Friction growing But east-west friction has heated up in the past two years. There are rows over eastern reluctance to take in Syrian refugees and Kaczynski’s new policies that Brussels calls undemocratic. New border controls to curb migrants inside the passport-free Schengen zone have fuelled eastern fears of losing travel freedoms cherished since the fall of the Berlin Wall. And there is a brewing crisis over what eastern leaders see as hypocritical protectionism inside the EU single market by western governments trying to impose their own national minimum wages on enterprising — and cheap — eastern “posted workers”, who offer services like trucking and construction in the west. Last week Poland and its allies demanded Brussels crack down on the “double standards” of firms that offer lower quality versions of western food brands in eastern markets. It is not just outspoken Poland and Hungary who fret at fragmentation. The worry runs from the Baltic to the Black Sea. Eastern diplomats fear a new gap could open up along the old Iron Curtain that may never close, especially if the rich states play up to voters and refuse to fill the EU’s Brexit budget gap. Prime Minister Robert Fico told Slovakia’s parliament on Wednesday he was sceptical of the Union’s future once Britain leaves in 2019. “I’m afraid the EU will be divided by the money issue after 2020 … In the spirit of Trump’s ‘America first’, we can expect to hear ‘Germany first’, ‘France first’ etc” Noting that current EU arrangements already allow for states to deepen their cooperation — the euro is just one of many examples — a senior diplomat from an eastern member state said he was suspicious of assurances from Merkel and others that any new moves would always be open to any member state to join. “The only new thing they can mean is that this has changed,” he said. “They are saying ‘No, you are not welcome any more’. “This is very dangerous.”









