Deported from the west, Afghans seek asylum in freezing Croatia

“Croatia is not a destination country but I try to talk to migrants and asylum seekers here — it’s not the best, but it’s not so bad. You have no more options. Give it a try,” said Grundmann, who manages volunteers at the camp.

For Afghan migrant Zarife Heidari and her family of six, staying in Croatia is not an option they want to take. Having spent almost a year rebuilding their lives in Austria, going to school and learning German, Heidari said they were deported to Croatia without warning four months ago. Heidari, speaking in Farsi through a translator, said she and her husband, as well as her mentally disabled daughter, no longer have the vital medical support they received in the Austrian capital Vienna. "It's not bad here. But I don't want to stay because we don't have the right medical treatment," said Heidari who has applied to be legally reunited with her brother, daughter and son-in-law in Vienna. The Interior Ministry's Anita Dakic, who oversees migrant centres in Croatia, said it was difficult to manage the expectations of deported migrants and refugees, as many are disappointed and frustrated, especially after months of a new life elsewhere. "It is hard because you're trying to provide for them, and they refuse because they're nervous ... and don't know what to expect for their future," Dakic said. While it pains Barak to think about his future, the teenager is hopeful that months of Croatian and English lessons will not be in vain. "It's peaceful so that's why I want to live here. It's a nice country," he said. "I'm 16 years old and I've never been to school — I would like to go to school. I want to play football, make some friends and have a normal life like all children." — Reuters










