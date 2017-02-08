Data guru Hans Rosling dies at 68

In the talk Rosling says with results from one test on knowledge of global health he showed “Swedish top students know statistically significantly less about the world than the chimpanzees”.

“In Hans Rosling’s hands, data sings. Global trends in health and economics come to vivid life. And the big picture of global development — with some surprisingly good news — snaps into sharp focus,” his TED biography says. “Even the most worldly and well-travelled among us will have their perspectives shifted by Hans Rosling”. Microsoft founder Bill Gates tweeted on his sadness at the death of Rosling, “a great friend, educator and true inspiration for our work”. The Trendalyzer data visualisation software developed by his foundation was bought by Google in 2007. “Across the world, millions of people use our tools and share our vision of a fact-based worldview that everyone can understand,” Gapminder said in a statement announcing his death. “We know that many will be saddened by this message. Hans is no longer alive, but he will always be with us and his dream of a fact-based worldview, we will never let die!”









