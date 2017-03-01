Brexit looms large as Northern Ireland votes

“The Irish and British have worked hard to have it and in no way should it become under risk,” he said, after talks with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

George Mitchell, a former US senator who chaired the talks that led to the Good Friday agreement, said the EU had helped to bring Britain and Ireland to the negotiating table. “I think the UK being out of the European Union may reduce the prospect for further cooperation,” he told Sky News on Sunday. The last opinion poll ahead of the vote, of 1,580 people surveyed online by LucidTalk between Friday and Sunday, put the DUP on 26 per cent and Sinn Fein on 25 per cent. In terms of seats, the DUP is expected to win 29 or 30, with Sinn Fein on 26 or 27 in a new 90-seat assembly configuration, according to Tonge. In these circumstances, the DUP is again expected to nominate Foster as first minister, leaving matters no further forward than before the election. Brokenshire would then likely suspend devolution while he tries to broker a deal between the DUP and Sinn Fein. However, “it’s difficult to see what the deal would be”, said Tonge.









