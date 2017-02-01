Azarbaijan spreading wings to Muslim world

President Aliyev said that the Islamic Solidarity Games are of great significance for the country. “By holding these games, we will once again show our power and opportunities, we will demonstrate commitment to our religious values and try to unite the Islamic world. This is our policy. Our policy is sincere, proper, fair, principled and courageous. I am sure that Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will be Games of unity, brotherhood and friendship,” the President said.

Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of civilisations, enjoys its great history, traditions and culture. For centuries, representatives of different ethnic groups and religions have lived in peace and prosperity, and Azerbaijan will do its best to host this competition at the highest level. The fourth Islamic Solidarity Games, which will bring together athletes from 57 countries, will be held on May 12-22, 2017, under the motto “Solidarity is our strength.”









