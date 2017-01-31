Austrian court sentences Afghan teenagers to prison over gang rape

The Vienna court sentenced two Afghan 18-year-olds to six years in prison and one 16-year-old to five years, a court spokeswoman said, adding that the maximum sentence was halved to seven and half years years because the accused were under 18 when the attack took place.

It was not immediately clear whether they would appeal. Austria has not seen sexual assaults on the same scale as those in the German city of Cologne on New Year's Eve more than a year ago, but attacks involving immigrants, like a series of sexual assaults in the city of Innsbruck a month ago, continue to attract close media scrutiny.










