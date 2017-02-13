Alleged murder plot shakes Georgian Orthodox Church

The conservative Georgian Orthodox Church — followed by more than 80 per cent of the 4.5 million population — is one of several distinct Eastern Orthodox Churches, which also include the Greek and Russian Churches.

Ilia II — who has led the Church such since 1977 — wields significant influence on Georgia’s social and political life. He oversaw a major revival of the Church after Georgia regained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The Church was severely repressed during the Soviet era and Tsarist Russia’s occupation of Georgia.









