A warm welcome in a cold land

“I like Iceland because it’s very nice and there are very nice people. Here we like the snow because in Syria, maybe you’ll see the snow but maybe not,” Amjad says with a laugh as he throws himself down to make a snow angel.

On the other side of the North Atlantic island, in a residential suburb of Reykjavik, live Mustafa and Basma. In their modern and soberly decorated two-room apartment of 50 square metres, located just a stone’s throw from the ocean, the couple enjoy their newfound security, far from the chaos of Latakia, the Mediterranean port city in Syria which they fled. “They [Icelanders] welcomed us in a very nice way,” says 30-year-old Mustafa Akra, thin glasses perched on his nose and a cap on his head. Mustafa says some people he has met in Iceland are “racist”, but fewer than in other countries. Support for the anti-immigration Icelandic National Front, founded in early 2016 when the first Syrian refugees began arriving, remains minimal. The party garnered only 0.2 per cent of votes in October’s snap election. And according to a survey carried out for Amnesty International in September, more than 85 per cent of Icelanders want to take in more refugees. “People are shy to advertise their opposition against refugees. It’s not a popular view here,” says Linda Blondal, the Syrian couple’s neighbour who is helping them integrate into Icelandic society. The couple knew little or nothing about their new home before coming. “We had never heard of Iceland before arriving here. We barely knew where it was!”, explains Basma, who wears a hijab. Mustafa, a strapping man willing to work hard, ended up finding a job. But it wasn’t easy — he speaks neither Icelandic nor English. In Syria he worked as a taxi driver, a car mechanic, a cook, a house painter and an electrician. He now works for Ali Baba, a Middle Eastern restaurant in the centre of Reykjavik. The family is set to grow, as Basma is expected to give birth to their first child, a boy, in the coming weeks. “I’m proud that he will be born in Iceland, as safe as possible in a beautiful country,” the 28-year-old mum-to-be says. Iceland registered 791 asylum applications last year, mostly from Balkan countries. Only 100 have been granted refugee status, including 25 Iraqis, 17 Syrians and 14 Iranians. A year ago, then-prime minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson welcomed the first six Syrian refugee families at Reykjavik airport. And on Monday, President Gudni Johannesson received another five refugees at his official residence.









