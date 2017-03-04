Women rally for equal rights in Jakarta

Among their eight key demands, activists called for an end to violence against women, increased female representation in politics and for discrimination against the LGBT — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender — community to stop.

While their demands were serious, there was an upbeat atmosphere at the rally, which culminated in poetry recitals, music and dance performances near the State Palace. The event, initiated by 33 different women’s rights organisations, was held to commemorate International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8.









