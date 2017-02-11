Throngs vow to vote for Muslim leaders in Jakarta election

In his speech, event organiser Muhammad Al Khaththath asked the crowd of men wearing white skullcaps and women in headscarves to vow: “In the name of God the Almighty I swear that I am ready to sacrifice my life and soul to defend Allah, the Prophet, ulemas, the Quran and Islam,” which the crowd repeated after him, one hand in the air.

“I am ready to fight to win a governor that fits the criteria issued by the Ulema Council, which is a faithful Muslim.” Purnama, known by his nickname Ahok, won popularity for his no-nonsense style and determination to clean up Jakarta. But he has seen a once unassailable poll lead whittled away after being hauled into court for a blasphemy trial that critics view as unfair and politically motivated. The allegations against him centre on comments he made about a Quranic verse. He accused his opponents of using the verse, which some interpret as meaning Muslims should only support Muslim leaders, to trick people into voting against him. The protest movement against him, which has been spearheaded by Islamic hardliners, and the court case have sparked concerns about growing religious intolerance in a country long considered a bastion of pluralism. Undeterred by heavy rain, more than 100,000 people showed up, national police spokesman Rikwanto, who goes by one name, said. “I am here driven by my faith, because I also felt insulted when Ahok insulted my religion and I am here to defend that,” 25-year-old Mochamad Ramzie told AFP.









