Thai army to drop charges over torture report

Pornpen said she and the other activists stood by their report and welcomed the army’s pledge to “re-establish the relationship” with rights workers in the south through a committee to report abuse.

The case was closely watched inside a kingdom where the room for rights campaigners has been severely cramped since a 2014 coup. The UN’s rights office in Southeast Asia applauded the move and urged authorities to drop similar charges against other human rights defenders. “Today’s developments are very positive,” said Laurent Meillan, the UN Human Rights Office’s acting regional representative, urging Thailand “to take additional steps ... to protect activists carrying out human rights reporting and monitoring.” The rebel-hit provinces were colonised by Thailand more than a century ago. The insurgents are ruthless in their tactics — targeting troops and police, civilians seen as collaborators with the state and suspected informants. Last Thursday a family of four — including an eight-year-old — was gunned down by suspected rebels, prompting a rally for peace by hundreds of locals from both the Buddhist and Muslim communities. But the army has also faced repeated accusations of abuse, including extrajudicial killings. No member of the security forces has been convicted over abuses in the south, although inquests have ruled that Thai authorities have shot dead unarmed suspects.









