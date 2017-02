Taiwan lantern makers go green for festival of lights

Some of the lantern frames are made from self-assembled cardboard cut-outs which Lin says are popular with students as they can be used as pen holders, and come with spare parts that can be modelled into sculptures and business card holders.

It is still a small business, and Lin makes all the lanterns himself from home, selling around 800 a year thanks to word-of-mouth-generated popularity. But interest in his art has seen him conduct workshops across Taiwan and stage exhibitions in Hong Kong and mainland China. “It’s rewarding to see my students embrace my ideals and come up with their own creations,” says Lin. Campaigners say they do not want the lantern festival to disappear, just to improve. Liu Jyh-jian, vice-director of the Taiwan Environmental Protection Union, says the focus should be on the “content, not the size” of the celebrations. Taiwan’s tourism bureau, which sponsors the island’s biggest lantern celebrations, featuring huge electric lights in the shape of zodiac animals, says the creations are now being “adopted” after the festival, mostly by schools and local government departments. Environmental authorities are also urging the public to recycle batteries used in small hand-held lanterns — last year they generated an estimated 3.79 tonnes of waste. Mountainous Pingshi town in northern Taiwan is at the vanguard of the new green push. Special hiking groups head out into the hills to retrieve thousands of floating lanterns which are released into the sky then fall to earth. Authorities there are also offering cash or small gifts as rewards for recycling. Hu Min-shu, a veteran sky lantern maker who uses recycled materials and is head of an association promoting the craft in Pingshi, says up to 90 per cent of used lanterns are now recycled there. “Of course, we hope to achieve a 100 per cent recycling rate,” he says. “The whole town is mobilised.”