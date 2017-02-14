Supporters of Indonesia capital’s governor in colourful push for votes

His supporters have also taken up the fashion, turning up at his weekly court appearances where they are separated by police in colourful contrast to white-clad members of a hardline Muslim group calling for Purnama to be jailed.

Purnama suffered a hit in the polls, apparently related to his trial, but his support has rebounded over the past few weeks. His campaign team is hoping the checkered shirts will resonate with voters, in much the same way that U.S President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” red baseball caps did. “It’s simple, easily remembered and is a symbol for hard workers,” said Purnama campaign official Guntur Romli. “We’re invoking that memory,” Romli said, referring to recollections of Widodo, a hugely popular Jakarta governor who has retained strong backing after his move to the presidential palace. Near Purnama’s campaign headquarters, the red, white and dark blue checkered shirts cost up to 170,000 rupiah (Dh47.75; $13) and have recently been selling fast at street stalls. Hats, mugs and key chains bearing the likeness of Purnama, who is known by his nickname Ahok, were also on display. Office worker Emma Kusuma, who was browsing through the merchandise this week, said she had made the trip from the outskirts of Jakarta. “I was hoping to catch a glimpse of Ahok and take photos with him,” she said. Other businesses are also trying to cash in: fast-food chains and online shopping sites have launched election promotions, including discounts for those who share the same name as candidates. Purnama, who was Widodo’s deputy when he was running Jakarta, is in a tight race with Agus Yudhoyono, the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and a former education minister, Anies Baswedan. Baswedan often wears a white shirt and a black Muslim cap while campaigning, while Yudhoyono tends to be more casual in a black polo shirt. But neither has established a trademark style. — Reuters









