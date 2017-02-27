South Korean prosecutors are denied Park Geun-hye scandal probe extension

The scandal has led to weekly protests by tens of thousands of Koreans, not only those who want Park gone but also some who want to see her stay in power and blame North Korean agents for the political instability.

Park, 65, was stripped of her powers after parliament’s impeachment. She cannot be prosecuted while she remains president. 15 indictments The scandal has also engulfed Samsung Group, South Korea’s largest chaebol, or conglomerate. Jay Y. Lee, the head of the smartphones-to-biopharmaceuticals conglomerate, was arrested on February 17 on suspicion that he had pledged bribes to a company and foundations backed by Choi to curry favour. Park reiterated in a statement to the Constitutional Court read by her lawyer on Monday that she did not act in self-interest while in office. She also denied making improper demands or receiving illicit requests from Samsung. Choi, Lee and Samsung also deny wrongdoing. Prosecutors could issue up to another 15 indictments on Tuesday, including of Lee and other Samsung Group executives. Their findings were expected to be disclosed by Friday at the latest. Hwang’s office said the special prosecution investigation had served its purpose and it was in the country’s best interests for it to conclude as scheduled on Tuesday. “After much deliberation, the acting president has decided that it would be best for the country’s stability to not extend the special investigation and for the prosecutors to take over,” said Hong Kwon-heui, a spokesman for Hwang. Hwang, who was appointed prime minister by Park in 2015, is seen as a potential candidate if Park’s impeachment is upheld, which would trigger an election. However, soon after announcing there would be no extension of the investigation, Hwang found himself dragged into the scandal when the two main opposition parties said they would seek his impeachment too. The special prosecution team has already indicted former Park aide Kim Ki-choon and former culture minister Cho Yoon-sun. Should the Constitutional Court uphold parliament’s impeachment of Park, South Korea would hold an election within 60 days. More from South Korea Samsung heir indicted for bribery, embezzlement

Special prosecutors to decide on Park charges

Opposition threatens to impeach Hwang

Lotte ‘agrees land swap’ for US missile system









