South Korea indicts former top Park aide, ex-minister

“The special prosecutor’s office has indicted Kim Ki-choon, Cho Yoon-sun ... for abusing power and coercion by making artists and entertainers and organisations with different opinions from the government excluded from support,” Lee said.

Both Cho, who last month became the first sitting member of Park’s administration to be arrested in connection with the scandal, and Kim denied the existence of a blacklist, or playing a role in drawing one up, though Cho later said she had heard of such a list.