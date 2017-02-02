In South Korea, US Defense Secretary tries to reassure an ally

“In less than two weeks since taking office, President Trump has been almost daily issuing executive orders upending not only his predecessor Obama’s policies but also some of the long-standing American policy lines,” said Go Myong-hyun, an analyst at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul. “In this context, Secretary Mattis’ trip, which serves to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to its allies, is an unexpected present.”

The fraught political situation in South Korea — President Park Geun-hye faces an impeachment trial — also poses a challenge, given that a presidential election may be held as early as the spring. “Mattis is going to meet with people who probably aren’t going to be in office in a few months,” said Joel S. Wit, an expert on Korea at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. Mattis will meet with an array of officials, including Hwang. One crucial political issue is the Thaad antimissile defence system, which is designed to intercept missiles like the North Korean Rodong. The United States and South Korea initially said they wanted to deploy the Thaad system by the end of the year. Given North Korea’s bellicose behaviour, there has been some speculation that the system could be deployed sooner. In his comments to reporters, Mattis made the case for deploying the system, without detailing how quickly that might happen. “Thaad is for defence of our allies’ people, of our troops who are committed to their defence,” he said. “Were it not for the provocative behaviour of North Korea we would have no need for Thaad out here. There is no other nation that needs to be concerned about Thaad.” But key opposition leaders mindful of the possible election oppose the deployment, arguing that it would do little to defend South Korea from the North’s plentiful short-range missiles while, at the same time, angering China, which could engage in economic retaliation. The Chinese have long objected to the deployment of a limited missile defence, fearing it could be the first step toward a more comprehensive anti-missile shield that would have the capability to defend against Beijing’s own nuclear deterrent. More from South Korea Nuclear: US warns North Korea

