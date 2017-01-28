Divided Koreans pay respect to ancestors

Others held ceremonies of their own to pray for their relatives near the fence at Imjingak, just south of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that has marked the border since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Among them was Seo Jin-sun, 87, whose father — a policeman during Japan’s colonial rule over Korea — was executed along with his son by Communist forces during the war. She travelled southward in 1951 only to discover that her husband — who had fled earlier — was married to another woman. Park Ju-song, her son from her second marriage, said the family came “to pay respects to my mother’s deceased relatives as Imjingak is the closest place to the North that we can get to”. Every time they visit, he added, “my mother yearns all the more to return home and see her relatives there”. Millions of family members were separated by the conflict, and most have since died without ever seeing or hearing from their relatives on the other side in the absence of civilian cross-border post and telephone communications. A series of carefully managed reunions were held in past years, but with relatively few participants, and the last of them was in October 2015. Worsened ties Relations between the two sides have since worsened as the North stepped up the nuclear and missile programmes that have seen it subjected to heightened United Nations sanctions. Kim Young-ki, 80, came to Imjingak, 53km from Seoul, to pay respects to his grandfather, who is buried in his hometown of Kaesong, just north of the border. Kim fled the city, along with his six siblings, parents and grandmother when South Korean and UN troops retreated in the face of a Chinese offensive in 1951. “Whenever national holidays come around, I am haunted by the memory of my old home,” he told AFP. “I myself shut and locked the gate door,” he said. “If I were put in Kaesong I would be able to find it quite easily. All the roads and back alleys are so vivid in my memory.” A few metres away from the site of Saturday’s ceremony, the rusting hulk of a steam engine stood where it came under attack in 1950. Pock-marked with the holes of 1,020 bullets, a panel describes it as “a symbol of the tragic history of the division into North and South Korea”. More from South Korea Divided Koreans pay respect to ancestors

