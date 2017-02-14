Second World War shipwrecks off Malaysia broken for scrap: divers

Sabah scuba diver Monica Chin said: “We need to know who did this and must bring them to justice. All of us are concerned and we suspect that someone is stealing the parts for scrap metal.”

“We have to conserve our history. It is really very sad,” she added. She shared a photograph with AFP given to her by local fishermen apparently showing a vessel carrying off metal from the wrecks. AFP has been unable to verify the photo but images shared on social media showed a large vessel and crane apparently near the sites, all within a kilometre (half a mile) of each other and known collectively as the Usukan wrecks. Abdul Nasar Abdul Hadi, director of Sabah Marine Department, told AFP that Sabah Malaysia University (UMS) was granted permission by the Sabah Marine Department and the Sabah Museum to carry out exploration and salvage works at the shipwreck sites. He said they had used a Chinese-flagged vessel and added Sabah Marine Department issued a stop-work order late January. Sabah’s state tourism minister Masidi Manjun told AFP he was due to meet with university officials Thursday to find out what had happened. “We will give the university an opportunity to explain,” he said. Last year it was revealed that the wrecks of Dutch and British warships sunk in 1942 in Indonesian waters had vanished. An inquiry in The Hague this week confirmed its three WWII vessels had been stripped from the seabed. Naval warships and war graves are protected under international law that makes the desecration of such shipwrecks illegal, but Indonesia struggles to police its sprawling archipelago of more than 17,000 islands. -= AFP









