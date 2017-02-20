Scuffles at Thai temple as police hunt for monk

“We are going to do all we can to avoid physical and violent confrontations. The searches will continue and we will ask for cooperation from the temple,” said Suriya Singhakamol, deputy director general of the Department of Special Investigations.

“Worshippers coming into the temple from the surrounding areas should turn back. We are asking for people to not come in as they would be breaking the law and facing arrest,” he said. Most police taking part in the search at the temple, on the outskirts of Bangkok, are not armed. Thailand’s largest temple, it covers some 1,000 acres. The government used what critics call “the dictator’s law” on Thursday to let police search the Dhammakaya Temple after months of failing to get it to hand over Phra Dhammachayo. He faces charges of conspiracy to launder money and receive stolen goods, as well as taking over land unlawfully to build meditation centres. His aides dismiss the accusations as politically motivated. Police declined to comment on a report in the Bangkok Post newspaper that Phra Dhammachayo escaped the monastery on the first day of the search. Although the temple has no overt political affiliation, the abbot is widely believed to have had links with populist former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was overthrown in 2006. A government led by Thaksin’s sister was toppled by the army in 2014. Slogans scrawled by disciples on makeshift cardboard placards in Thai and English also showed the politicisation of the standoff. “Thai dictator try to invade the holiest stage of Buddhism,” read one.









