Q&A: What’s at stake in Indonesian capital’s heated election

Ahok: He rose from deputy governor in 2014 after Jokowi, who was Jakarta governor at the time, won the presidency. Middle class Jakartans adored Ahok, 50, for his campaign against corruption and efforts to make the city liveable. But brutal demolitions of some of the slum neighbourhoods that are home to millions and ill-considered outspokenness on sensitive issues would become his Achilles heel. Opponents seized their moment last year when a video surfaced of Ahok telling voters they were being deceived if they believed a specific verse in the Quran prohibited Muslims from electing a non-Muslim as leader. That led to the blasphemy charges and mass protests that sunk him in the polls, though his support has risen again following a series of televised debates.

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono: A former army major who is the son of ex-President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Local media say he was instructed by his father to resign from the army and campaign for governor. The photogenic 38-year-old surged to a lead in opinion polls during the anti-Ahok protests in November and December, which were also given vocal backing by his father. He performed poorly in the televised debates and recent polls show his support melting away. He attended mass prayers Saturday at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque, where clerics urged people to vote for Muslim candidates. Antes Rasyid Baswedan: A political party hopper who was education minister in Jokowi’s government until being dumped in a reshuffle last July. Baswedan, 47, unsuccessfully sought to be the candidate for Yudhoyono’s Democratic Party in the 2014 presidential election and then joined Jokowi’s campaign team. After being dumped from the Cabinet, he allied with Prabowo, the main rival to Jokowi in the 2014 election, who encouraged him to become the Gerindra party’s candidate for governor. In an effort to win the support of the anti-Ahok camp, Baswedan had a high-profile public meeting with Islamic Defenders Front leader Rizieq Shihab, a key figure behind the Jakarta protests. He has recently surged in the polls. When will results be known? So-called “quick count” results compiled by researchers stationed at a sample of the 13,000 polling places will give a reliable indication of the election outcome within hours of the polls closing at 1pm. Some 7 million people are eligible to vote in Jakarta and official results will be declared on February 27. However, it’s unlikely that any of the three candidates will get the 50 per cent of votes required for an outright win. That would lead to a runoff in April between the top two polling candidates. One scenario is that Ahok proceeds to the second election but is defeated by anti-Ahok voters uniting behind the remaining Muslim candidate.









