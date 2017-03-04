Top Philippine officials fly to US carrier in disputed sea

In recent years, China has turned seven mostly submerged disputed reefs into islands where Beijing is now reportedly installing a missile defence system. Chinese officials have stressed that they have a right to carry out those constructions in what they say are their territories and add they have no hostile intentions in the region.

But worries over China’s actions have grown. Governments fear its actions could later restrict movement in a key waterway for world commerce with rich fishing grounds and potential undersea deposits of oil and gas. “There is a lot of worry about what China’s intentions are,” said Ernest Bower, a senior adviser for the south-east Asia programme of Washington-based think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies. “I think the question everyone has is, ‘[are] the Chinese trying to shut down access to the South China Sea?’” Boyer told reporters in Manila. “The Americans are saying under no circumstances would that be acceptable to the international community.” Duterte, who took office in June and describes himself as a left-wing politician, has declared that he would chart a foreign policy independent of the US, his country’s longtime treaty ally. Last year, he lashed out at then-President Barack Obama and the State Department, which has raised concerns over Duterte’s deadly anti-drug crackdown. Duterte has ordered the Philippine navy not to proceed with previous plans to carry out joint patrols with US forces in the contested waters, although his administration has agreed to continue a considerable number of joint military exercises with US forces in the country. There have also been questions if America’s role as a counterweight to China, particularly in the disputed waters, would change under President Donald Trump. After Obama ended his term, Duterte has moderated his language toward the US, allowing an opportunity for military engagements to continue to flourish, Boyer said, adding that he believed Trump’s security team may take a firmer stance on the territorial disputes. “I would actually suspect we’ll see more determination from the Americans on the South China Sea, sort of a bit of a harder edge towards the Chinese,” Boyer said. “I think that’s going to... cause a little bit of a bumpy road, to be honest with you.” More from Philippines Senators end Duterte ‘death squad’ inquiry

