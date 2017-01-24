Philippines ‘sorry’ for Korean executive’s kidnap, murder

The abduction and slaying of Jee comes at a time when the nearly seven-months-old administration has been receiving criticisms for systematic extrajudicial killings of suspected drug addicts — and the seeming inability of law enforcement agencies to curb crime such as that involving the South Korean.

Much worse, the personnel entrusted to enforce the law are the ones now being tagged in the killing of Jee. A police sergeant, Ricky Santa Isabel, is the chief suspect in the kidnap-murder of the South Korean, who allegedly was killed inside the premises of Camp Crame, despite payment by his family of the P5 million (Dh367,934) demanded by the abductors. Police anti-kidnapping group suspected Authorities have already arrested Santa Isabel and are looking for his accomplices, who are said to be members of the police anti-kidnapping group. Philippine National Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa has been heavily criticised for the incident. Senators Ralph Recto, Panfilo Lacson and Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said Dela Rosa needs to cleanse the police ranks of undesirables. “That should be his battle plan for the next 365 days. To leave behind a PNP purged of the crooks who give the whole organisation a bad name,” Recto said. Recto said De la Rosa “should dedicate his every waking hour thereafter to disprove his critics and to show that he deserves his continued stay in his post.” Recto said he was not joining calls for de la Rosa to quit or be fired. “But if you are not ordered to resign from PNP, then reform the PNP,” was Recto’s message to the national police chief. “Start with acknowledging that problems do exist. Then follow it up with an action plan on how to solved them. Don’t answer with excuses or alibis. This is not the time to be a denial king,” Recto said. “Heads must roll. Consider a major reshuffle, too,” the minority leader said. More from Philippines Philippines talks end with no ceasefire

