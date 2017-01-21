Philippines police chief offers to quit amid war on drugs blowback

Policemen who became state witnesses said a police officer led them to believe that the “arrest” of Jee from his house in a posh subdivision in Pampanga last October 2016 was due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug trade. They said they brought Jee to the police headquarters in Metro Manila’s suburban Quezon City. The police officer who led them ordered them to cover Jee’s head with packing tape, strangled the South Korean businessman, then sent his dead body for cremation in a funeral parlour in Manila. Jee’s housemaid, who was also kidnapped, confirmed the story.