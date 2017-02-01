Philippines police behaving like ‘criminal underworld’ in drugs war -Amnesty

In a series of reports last year, Reuters showed that the police had a 97-percent kill rate in their drug operations, the strongest proof yet that police were summarily shooting drug suspects. The Reuters reports also found that low-level officials in poor neighbourhoods helped police assemble “watch lists” of alleged drug users and pushers that were effectively hit lists, with many of the people named ending up dead.

Duterte used exaggerated and flawed data, including the number of drug users in the Philippines, to justify his anti-narcotics crackdown, according to a Reuters investigation. Amnesty said the vast majority of the killings it investigated “appear to have been extrajudicial killings — unlawful and deliberate killings carried out by government order or with its complicity or acquiescence”. “The Duterte administration’s relentless pressure on the police to deliver results in anti-drug operations has helped encourage these abusive practices,” the report said. A senior police officer told Amnesty that police are “paid by the encounter”, receiving the equivalent of at least $160 per killing and received nothing for making arrests. Amnesty reported that some police are rewarded by undertakers for sending dead bodies their way, police steal from victims’ homes, and paid killers are on the police payroll. “The police are behaving like the criminal underworld that they are supposed to be enforcing the law against, by carrying out extrajudicial executions disguised as unknown killers and ‘contracting out’ killings,” it said. The government has denied sponsoring extrajudicial killings, or police collaboration with assassins. Amnesty’s report included numerous references to the series of Reuters stories and investigations into the war on drugs in the Philippines. In the series, Reuters found that officers often gave remarkably similar accounts of drug operations each time a suspect was shot dead. Eyewitnesses also provided starkly different accounts of drug operations, with some saying suspects were shot dead as they pleaded for their lives. Amnesty reported similar findings. The report said that police accounts of shoot-outs and deaths during operations were “startlingly similar”, and often far different to witness testimony and witness accounts of victims being shot dead despite having shouted that they would surrender. The investigation by Amnesty, a London-based advocacy group, was carried out mainly in November and December and was based on interviews with 110 people. Latest police data shows 7,669 people have been killed since Duterte unleashed his war on drugs seven months ago, 2,555 in police operations, which the police says were all in self-defence. The other deaths are classified as investigated, or under investigation. Human rights groups believe most of those are drugs-related, carried out by vigilantes or hit men. The PNP said in a statement it took “strong exception to the opinions raised” in the Amnesty report, adding the force had “always observed and upheld respect for human rights as a fundamental principle in policing”. “The police cannot help being typecast as alleged violators of human rights partly because of the basic nature of its law enforcement function,” it said. More from Philippines Duterte tells overstaying US Filipinos to return

