Philippines: Panel formed to study possibility of relocating capital

Based on data provided by the Philippine Statistics Authority, Metro Manila is one of the densest populated areas in the world. As of 2010, it is home to 11.9 million people. This figure is expected to have increased sharply.

“Out of the 1.5 million ISFs in the country, nearly 600,000 are found in Metro Manila. The off-city government programmes for the ISFs failed because many of those which have been relocated have returned to the national capital region as their relocation sites are far from their source of income,” said Benitez. Avelino Tolentino III Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) assistant secretary, said they support the mass-housing proposal and suggested that to make the housing project more affordable, government lands should be converted into housing sites. According to Avelino, this could be cheaper in the long run for the government which will still own the lands. Relocation, meanwhile, entails spending money to relocate to far-flung areas the ISFs, who, however, end up returning to the NCR due to the unavailability of basic services in the new housing sites. Avelino said that by allowing the free use of government lands, tenants will only pay a small amount for the investment the government will spend in constructing the housing building and for its maintenance. Benitez said under HB 83, the proposed transfer of the capital and seat of government is also an attempt to decongest Metro Manila. He cited several countries where relocated seats of government have flourished such as in Korea, Malaysia and Brazil. Another example is Quezon City where a lot of government offices were moved because of the need to decongest Manila then. “If we have done it before because we wanted to decongest Manila, then the same reasoning applies, that we could move our administrative offices out of Metro Manila,” Benitez stressed. Manila, the historical capital, has been the recognised centre of political and administrative authority since the period when the country was still a colony of Spain. More from Philippines Defiant environment secretary vows not to quit

