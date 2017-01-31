Philippines narcotics agency takes over drugs war amid police shake-up

“For the first time in six months there are no reports today of drug-related killings,” Lagman said in a statement. “There should be no more kids gloves for police scalawags who deserve an iron fist.” In a break from his steadfast support, Duterte lambasted the PNP on Sunday for the kidnap and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo by rogue officers. He was killed within the national police headquarters grounds.