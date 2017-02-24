Philippines: Land of a thousand guns

Ibay says sales of guns from Armscor had been witnessing growth over the past years and a couple of years back, they have gone to exporting pistols, as well as rifles and shotguns under the brand name Rock Island Armory (RIA), as well as ammunition of various popular local calibres. “We ship several million rounds of ammunition from at least 20 countries. The Philippines is the biggest importer and manufacturer of 1911 .45 calibre pistols and almost all of these are manufactured by Armscor,” she said adding that only about a quarter of the firm’s production of guns are consumed by the Philippine market, the rest are shipped abroad.

Ibay says aside from security, an increasing number of Filipinos buy guns mainly for sport and recreation. Ibay says home security is still the main reason cited by people when they purchase firearms from them. One person who has closely watched the growth of shooting sport among Filipinos is Jun Miranda-Martinez. The 50-year-old gun buff, who moderates a number of firearm-related Facebook sites, said the growth of shooting sport got a boost with the establishment of the Philippine Practical Shooters Association (PPSA). PPSA is a federation of gun clubs. Established in 1982, the organisation is now made up of 193 practical shooting clubs in the Philippines, and also one in Kuwait. “The number of shooting clubs that want to be accredited by the PPSA is on the uptrend,” said Martinez. Filipinos’ penchant for sport shooting partly feeds the country’s arms production industry as well as trade. Businesses import firearms and ammunition from abroad. High powered Recently, there has been a noticeable shift in preference to high powered firearms. Before the 1970s when Martial Law was imposed, Filipinos can own high-powered guns under certain limitations. In the years thereafter, they are only allowed guns up to .22 calibre which are mainly good for hunting small animals or taking down pests. High-powered, military type firearms are banned for sale to civilians. In the post martial law era, succeeding governments gradually eased up on gun ownership and the allowable type and calibre. Under Aquino’s Republic Act (RA) 10591 civilians are still restricted from owning fully automatic weapons, however, they are now allowed to legally own semi-automatic firing replicas of military style weapons such as assault rifles (ARs) as long as the calibre, or the diameter of the bullet firearm by the weapon, does not exceed 7.62 millimetre. Companies making guns help the country as it provides jobs, however to be really good at exporting firearms, the Philippines needs to further industrialise and improve its metal production capabilities, experts said. “We still import most of the raw materials we use to make our rifles because metal produced in the Philippines is not good enough to withstand the tolerances needed for the type of products our company makes which is assault rifles,” one industry veteran, who refuses to be identified told Gulf News. But for whatever reasons, the improving business in firearms is giving jobs and driving trade and production, something that the country needs right now. More from Philippines Church amplifies call to reject Duterte

