Philippine President Duterte tames his words for Miss Universe beauties

'I've never been in a room full of beautiful women,' says leader, adding: 'I hope this day will never end'

16:05 January 23, 2017
Manila , Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has delivered a speech without sex jokes and expletives — telling the gathering of Miss Universe contestants that he was told to watch his language.

Duterte told the women at Malacanang presidential palace Monday that he had never been in a "roomful of beautiful women"  — and adding "I hope that this day will never end."

Eighty-six candidates will vie for the Miss Universe crown on January 30 during the grande finale of the annual pageant, hosted by Manila.

Duterte has been criticized for a number of his remarks on women, including a comment about the length of Vice President Leni Robredo's skirt in a Cabinet meeting and a rape joke about an Australian murder victim during the presidential campaign last year.

