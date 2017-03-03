Mohammad Bin Rashid meets Philippine foreign minister Perfecto Yasay

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received on Friday Perfecto Yasay, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.
During the meeting, which was attended by Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Mohammad and Yasay reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and discussed ways to boost cooperation and friendship relations through state visits.
Stressing the importance of relations binding the UAE and Philippines, Shaikh Mohammad reviewed the results of the meeting held on Thursday between Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and the Filipino minister.
He also praised the constructive role being played by the Filipino community particularly in the UAE’s urban renaissance.
For his part, Yasay lauded the humanitarian and civilizational contribution of the UAE people and their achievements on all levels, thanks to the wise leadership that have been prioritising its people’s interest and laying firm foundations of humanitarian relations with other peoples of the world since its inception.
The meeting was attended by Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Reem Ebrahem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, as well as other senior officials.