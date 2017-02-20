‘I had my own two brothers killed’

In many public speeches Duterte has told policemen to defend themselves if drug suspects fight back and has openly threatened drug lords and dealers with death.

Lascanas’s comments came after he denied to a Senate hearing last year that he had been involved in any extrajudicial killings in Davao. He testified at the inquiry last October after he was implicated by another witness, Edgar Matobato, a former militiaman who said Duterte ordered him and others to kill criminals in gangland-style assaults that left hundreds of people dead.