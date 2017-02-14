Government prepares to auction off Imelda Marcos jewellery after Apex Court forfeits one of three seized collections in favour of government

“Whenever any public officer or employee has acquired during his incumbency an amount of property which is manifestly out of proportion to his salary as such public officer or employee and to his other lawful income and the income from legitimately acquired property, said property shall be presumed prima facie to have been unlawfully acquired,” the High Court argued. “Petitioners [Marcos and her daughter] failed to satisfactorily show that the properties were lawfully acquired; hence, the prima facie presumption that they were unlawfully acquired prevails,” it said.