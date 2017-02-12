Government leasing off military land to raise funds for armed forces modernisation

The Philippines has still a long way to go in terms of meeting the challenge of putting up a “credible defence” to confront threats posed from its neighbours, particularly China, as well as that of terrorism. In 1995, the then government, under President Fidel Ramos, had embarked on a modernisation programme for the armed forces. Government land inside some of the major bases such as Fort Andres Bonifacio in Taguig City were sold. However, the Philippine economy had been severely affected by the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis and projects in the pipeline for improvement of the military had to be placed in the back burner.

In 2010, the administration of President Benigno Aquino III saw the revival of the military upgrade plan and major improvements in hardware and capabilities of the military were realised. For the first time in a long period, the Philippines purchased major vessels as well as modern combat aircraft. The current administration of President Rodrigo Duterte promised to continue with the armed forces modernisation plan, with an emphasis on lesser dependence on the United States to upgrade hardware. Lorenzana told BCDA: “Making these assets available for joint development will not only eliminate maintenance costs but more importantly, [it] will generate revenues for the purchase of military equipment and improvement of vital camps around the country,” he said. During the administration of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, the military had sought to maximise dozens of hectares of land in military reservations by growing Jatropha Curcas, a plant which oil extracts from seeds could be converted into fuel alcohol. At that time, the cost of petroleum-based fuel had reached levels where extraction of fuel alternatives such as bio-fuel had become feasible. The military modernisation is also expected to spur economic development and provide employment. Last February 8, Duterte approved Republic Act No. 10349, otherwise known as the Revised AFP Modernisation Act, which states the AFP Modernisation Act Trust Fund may be sourced from the proceeds of the sale, lease or joint development of military reservations, as may be authorised by the President. According to the MOA, the BCDA is designated as one of the “disposition entities” for unused military camps/reservations specifically identified by defence secretary and AFP to raise funds for the modernisation programme, pursuant to Section 6 of RA 10349. “The said agreement is in line with the DND’s thrust under the Philippine Defence Transformation Roadmap 2028 to broaden the department’s financial base in support to the DND’s strategic focus, which is the attainment of a more credible defence posture for security and stability, national peace, and economic development,” Lorenzana said. More from Philippines Government, rebels observe truce in some areas

