Eco-warrior lays waste to Philippines' mining industry

"He sees this as a war and in a war people die ... and if, at the end of the war, you are able to say generations of youth for many, many years to come and many generations (are saved) then you might think maybe it was worth it," she said.

"I BELIEVE I CAN FLY" Critics say Lopez does not seem to understand that politics is the art of compromise, and complain that her inflexibility will ruin the livelihoods of over one million people as jobs are wiped out. "Gina is not familiar with how the government works and I don't think she has made an effort to learn," said Ronald Recidoro, spokesman of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines. "Gina, she's one-dimensional, she's just an anti-mining advocate, period. She has no other competence." Lopez had a ready response to that, accusing mining firms of being one-dimensional themselves, with a focus on profits and no care for what earning that money entails for the environment. She is the daughter of Eugenio Lopez Jr., who was the chairman of media conglomerate ABS-CBN Corp, and her family is one of the Philippines' biggest business clans, with interests in property, power, manufacturing and construction. "I come from a business family and I have no problem with people making money. I do have a problem when you make money at the expense of ... the common good," she said. Lopez says farming, forestry, eco-tourism and industries based on biodiversity such as medicinal plants could more than make up for the blow she has dealt to mining, which does not even account for 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). While she does not entirely dismiss GDP or the stock market as indicators of a nation's health, she believes they mean nothing to the poor and admires Gross National Happiness, a measure used in the tiny Himalayan nation of Bhutan. Lopez, who takes two retreats a year at a meditation school in California, has no ambition for higher public office and says that if her political survival meant she had to compromise on her principles it wouldn't be worth it. "I get bored in the office. I get bored with rules and regulations," she said. "My favorite song is 'I Believe I Can Fly'." More from Philippines Defiant environment secretary vows not to quit

Night-time quake kills at least 6 in Philippines

11-foot crocodile captured in North Cotabato

Duterte adviser’s nephew nabbed for drugs









